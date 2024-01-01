Introduction
templ - build HTML with Go
Create components that render fragments of HTML and compose them to create screens, pages, documents, or apps.
- Server-side rendering: Deploy as a serverless function, Docker container, or standard Go program.
- Static rendering: Create static HTML files to deploy however you choose.
- Compiled code: Components are compiled into performant Go code.
- Use Go: Call any Go code, and use standard
if,
switch, and
forstatements.
- No JavaScript: Does not require any client or server-side JavaScript.
- Great developer experience: Ships with IDE autocompletion.
package main
templ Hello(name string) {
<div>Hello, { name }</div>
}
templ Greeting(person Person) {
<div class="greeting">
@Hello(person.Name)
</div>
}