Introduction

templ - build HTML with Go

Create components that render fragments of HTML and compose them to create screens, pages, documents, or apps.

  • Server-side rendering: Deploy as a serverless function, Docker container, or standard Go program.
  • Static rendering: Create static HTML files to deploy however you choose.
  • Compiled code: Components are compiled into performant Go code.
  • Use Go: Call any Go code, and use standard if, switch, and for statements.
  • No JavaScript: Does not require any client or server-side JavaScript.
  • Great developer experience: Ships with IDE autocompletion.
package main

templ Hello(name string) {
  <div>Hello, { name }</div>
}

templ Greeting(person Person) {
  <div class="greeting">
    @Hello(person.Name)
  </div>
}