Introduction

Create components that render fragments of HTML and compose them to create screens, pages, documents, or apps.

Server-side rendering: Deploy as a serverless function, Docker container, or standard Go program.

Static rendering: Create static HTML files to deploy however you choose.

Compiled code: Components are compiled into performant Go code.

Use Go: Call any Go code, and use standard if , switch , and for statements.

, , and statements. No JavaScript: Does not require any client or server-side JavaScript.

Great developer experience: Ships with IDE autocompletion.